Convicted Con Man Peter Foster Has Finally Been Arrested After A Year On The Run

Convicted conman Peter Foster. Photo: Getty Images

After a year on the run, convicted con man Peter Foster has been arrested by police in Byron Bay, in northern New South Wales.

The 52-year-old fled in September 2013 after being found guilty of contempt of court for ignoring a 2005 ruling which banned him from participating in the weight loss industry.

His latest venture was an oral weight loss spray scam called SensaSlim which cost 100 investors a combined total of $6 million.

On Tuesday police arrested Foster in Ewingsdale, a suburb of Byron Bay. Authorities said they were executing warrants related to return to jail and revocation of parole.

He will also be charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest.

Foster had previously claimed to have been hiding out in Fiji, sending pictures of himself sipping kava and brandishing a local newspaper as proof.

He has racked up an extensive history of fraudulent offences over the years, running scams not only at home in Australia but in the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

Australian conman Peter Foster arrives in London. Photo: Getty Images

In the 1980s Foster managed to gain endorsements from the Duchess of York and convinced model Samantha Fox to help market Bai Lin, a Chinese tea which was investigated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for its claims of inducing weight loss.

Foster managed to celebrate one Christmas with former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie and also spent his 40th birthday at 10 Downing Street.

In 2004 Cherie Blair allowed Foster to provide her with financial advise regarding the purchase of two flats in Bristol. Blair denied Foster’s involvement but the Daily Mail provided email evidence to the contrary.

