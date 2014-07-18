A Design Firm Wants To Turn Billboards Into Tiny Houses For The Homeless

Christian Storm
BillboardProject Gregory

The modern roadside billboard has been with us for nearly 150 years, and, let’s be honest, it needs a bit of a facelift. Not much has changed since its inception — it’s still just a big advertisement on legs, distracting you on your commute.

An architecture and design firm in Slovakia is setting out to change that. DesignDevelop recently unveiled a new project, called Project Gregory, which would convert the nation’s traditional triangle-shaped billboards into living spaces, complete with bathrooms, kitchens, and beds.

Design Develop interior shelter billboardDesign Develop

The tiny living spaces could be used to provide housing for the homeless population in the surrounding areas. Whether that makes sense in a practical application sense remains to be seen.

Design Develop shelter billboardsDesign Develop

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.