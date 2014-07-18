A Design Firm Wants To Turn Billboards Into Tiny Houses For The Homeless

The modern roadside billboard has been with us for nearly 150 years, and, let’s be honest, it needs a bit of a facelift. Not much has changed since its inception — it’s still just a big advertisement on legs, distracting you on your commute.

An architecture and design firm in Slovakia is setting out to change that. DesignDevelop recently unveiled a new project, called Project Gregory, which would convert the nation’s traditional triangle-shaped billboards into living spaces, complete with bathrooms, kitchens, and beds.

The tiny living spaces could be used to provide housing for the homeless population in the surrounding areas. Whether that makes sense in a practical application sense remains to be seen.

