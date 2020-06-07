A historic Rhode Island fire station is now a modern 4-bedroom home with a working fire pole and rooftop deck. Take a look inside.

Melissa Wiley
Clint Clemens

A three-story home built in a 19th-century Rhode Island fire station is on the market for $US3.5 million, $US1.2 million under its 2019 asking price.

Clint Clemens

Jessica Chase of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represents the listing.

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Zillow, Hacin + Associates

Known as Redwood Hose Station 8, it is located on a residential street in Newport’s Historic Hill district, minutes from Gilded Age mansions and the Cliff Walk, a popular coastal walking path.

Google Maps

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Rhode Island Monthly

The home’s previous owners nicknamed the residence the “Chutes and Ladders House” because of its many options for travelling between floors. Not only does the home have multiple staircases …

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Rhode Island Monthly

… but it also comes with an elevator and refurbished fire pole. The elevator services all three floors, and the pole connects the first two.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Rhode Island Monthly

In 2009, architect David Hacin renovated the home with a focus on green living.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Hacin + Associates

The house now has a geothermal heating system plus radiant floor heating. It also comes with a Tesla car charger.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

In total, the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home spans 4,158 square feet.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The master suite takes up the entire third floor and, with a steam shower and insulated air tub, its bathroom is a step above the rest.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

To boot, the third floor opens up to a wooden deck with plenty of space for lounging.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

From the deck, a spiral staircase leads to a rooftop viewing platform …

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… which boasts panoramic views of the neighbourhood and sailboat-dotted harbour.

Clint Clemens

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

