Converse is trying to be more like Nike

Converse The Chuck II.

Converse is taking cues from its parent company, Nike, Bloomberg reports.

In a release, Converse announced a revamped version of the classic Chuck Taylors called the Chuck Taylor All Star II, designed with comfort in mind. The shoes utilise Nike’s Lunarlon sockliner to create maximum arch support and comfort.

“The Chuck Taylor All Star is one of the most legendary and iconic sneakers of all time,” Converse CEO and President, Jim Calhoun, said in the release. “The launch of Chuck II is a ground-breaking moment for Converse as we continue to move the brand forward through creativity and innovation, ushering in not just a new sneaker, but a completely new way of speaking.”

Calhoun was aware that people did not find the original Chuck Taylor All Star shoes to provide optimum comfort. “I love them, I just wish I could wear them for more than a couple hours,” he said to Bloomberg, when citing what people complain about when they talk about the iconic shoes. “Kids are growing up in a world where they know comfort, expect comfort, and won’t stand for discomfort,” he added.

The release adds that the shoe also features a padded collar, a non-slip gusseted tongue, and a perforated microsuede liner. The shoe style itself remains the same, with the signature All Star logo.

Converse The Chuck II shoe, complete with the new and improved lining.

Converse sneakers are incredibly popular. In fact, last fall, Nike went so far as to sue other brands that allegedly imitated the signature All Star look.

Parent company Nike remains a favourite brand among millennials. It’s also the largest athletic apparel company in the United States.

The shoes will be available in stores on Tuesday, July 28.

