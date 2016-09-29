9 conversation starters to smooth over any awkward networking event

Events are awkward.

Whether you’re at a conference, a talk, or a celebration, they always have one thing in common: a sea of strangers you know you should talk to. But how?

In her Ultimate Guide to Meeting People at Events, business and publicity strategist Selena Soo presents a series of conversation starters to make your networking efforts less painful.

She should know: Soo writes that she was painfully shy growing up, and always felt awkward in group settings.

However, after discovering the world of online entrepreneurship while working for a nonprofit she knew wasn’t the right fit, she started looking for ways she could help the entrepreneurs and influencers she was following. She turned her talent for helping and connecting people into her very own business, which is on track to bring in over $1 million of revenue in 2016. In February, she hosted a live event in Manhattan, where she spoke and moderated panels in front of a crowd of nearly 300 people.

She knows how to connect.

Here are nine of her recommended conversation starters:

1. What’s your favourite part of the event so far?

2. Hi, I’m [Name]. I don’t believe we’ve met yet.

3. How did you hear about this event? / What brought you to the event?

4. What do you love most about your line of work?

5. What is your biggest need in your business right now?

6. Your business sounds amazing. What are the typical ways you find your clients?

7. Who are some of your favourite experts or authors?

8. Who is your ideal client?

9. How did you get started in your line of work?

For more conversation starters and tips to get more out of any networking event, download the free Ultimate Guide to Meeting People at Events.

NOW WATCH: Certified fraud expert reveals the subtle hints that someone is lying to you



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.