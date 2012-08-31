People At The Republican National Convention Are Getting Around On This Crazy 'Bus-Cycle'

Photo: Freewheelin

Visitors to the Republic and Democratic conventions may not agree on much, but they have one thing in common: access to these eye-opening “bus-cycles.”Provided by Freewheelin, a cycling initiative by health care company Humana, 20 of the “people-powered buses” will let convention-goers in Tampa and Charlotte pedal themselves from A to B.



The four-wheeled vehicles seat eight passengers, plus a driver. According to Freewheelin, going into the last day of the RNC, convention visitors have taken 725 rides, pedaled 308.4 miles, and burned 10,342.5 calories.

Freewheelin began as a bike-share program for Humana employees in Louisville, Kentucky. The program brought 1,000 bikes to the Republican and Democratic conventions in 2008.

