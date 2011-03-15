Convalescence From Trauma: Japanese Tsunami

Chief Seattle once said, “Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect!”



Sometimes we don’t realise that something happens far away yet it mesmerises, uproots and devastates us deeply. Why should that happen, when we were not affected directly? Empathy, perhaps… born out of an intangible sense of inter-connectivity? A sudden yet deep realisation of our ultimate unity…

The horrific event percolates through gossamer veils leaving an indelible impression that is capable of unleashing nightmares. I must confess, this is exactly what began happening to me in the wake of the Japanese Tsunami of March 11th, 2011.

I saw the Japanese Tsunami almost in real time, having just woken up early in London on March 11th… I did not realise precisely what I was seeing on television or how extra significant it was… I confess that it reminded me of the Hiroshige painting “Navaro Rapids” that is mostly ocean with some land visible in-between. In fact, I understood what Hiroshige had painted in the 19th century for the first time that instant on March 11th. Like a thunder bolt it struck the psyche.

By the time I was semi-conscious, there was frantic activity on the Tokyo market and I was aware that something monumental was happening. But I still thought it was the earthquake and not the Tsunami!

At the time, I penned the following thoughts, for all those who may also see what I saw, whilst down-playing the impact… Little did I realise that the message would reach some who will have lost loved ones in the tragedy in Japan and also many whose friends and relatives remain missing to this day. They have written back from across the world to say thanks for those thoughts which gave them hope and comfort in their hour of need, unbeknownst to me.

We extend our condolences, prayers and sympathies to all who are affected by events in Japan. This is an absolutely heart rending tragedy with exorbitant numbers. Those who have gone to the world beyond are also part of us, as much as they were a part of their own immediate family and communities.

We invite you to meditate for inner peace, tranquility and global unity — amongst all sentient beings — on this day and everyday. Regardless of our outer differences, in our within, and via our myriad inter-linkages with each other, we are in essence all one!

We Are All One! – Written and Despatched Early Morning, March 11th, 2011

Dear Friends

Good morning! It is 6:40am GMT in London and I am thinking of you with love and friendship in my heart and in my soul! There are early reports of a massive quake and Tsunami in Japan.

We are at work as friends in the Far East make significant changes to their positions… plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose!

May I humbly make the following suggestions:

1. Omnia vivunt, omnia inter se conexa or “Everything is alive; everything is interconnected”- Cicero, 106-43 BCE

2. The human spirit is indomitable – “The powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.” – Vivekananda, 1863-1902 CE

3. Neglecting the human spirit, via an excessive attachment to either the physical or the intellectual dimensions is a recipe for our entrapment and not being able to see the wood for the trees;

4. On résiste à l’invasion des armées on ne résiste pas à l’invasion des idées! or Even armies can’t stop the invasion of ideas whose time has come! – Hugo, 1802-1885 CE

5. It is in the nature of self-assembling dynamic networks to create a self-designed universe! – “As we think, so we become!” – Buddha, 563-483 BCE

Out beyond ideas of wrong-doing and right-doing, there is a field. I will meet you there! – Rumi, 1207-1273 CE

Questions intellect divines yet love is the answer!

Love

DK and Family

The Holistic Quantum Relativity (HQR) Group is on the internet http://www.holisticquantumrelativity.co.uk/ and on FB http://ow.ly/k5Q1

The “E8 Album” images in:

. Volume I http://ow.ly/kGJj

. Volume II http://ow.ly/TAB9

. Volume III http://ow.ly/4eu18

are visual intersections of Spirituality, Science, Art and Sustainability!

Who says the merger between the sciences, arts and spirituality is not possible? Ergo, HQR (Holistic Quantum Relativity)!

. ONE Creator.Name Truth.Sole Doer.Fears None.Without Hate.Never Dies.Beyond Birth-Death.Self-illuminated.Realised by Master’s Grace.Ever True! – Mula Mantra (Root Chant)

To witness the One-in-All, and the All-in-One! To listen, learn and love!

Love

DK and Family

To connect directly with:

. DK Matai: http://twitter.com/DKMatai

. Open HQR: http://twitter.com/OpenHQR

. ATCA Open: http://twitter.com/ATCAOpen

. @G140: http://twitter.com/G140

. mi2g: http://twitter.com/intunit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.