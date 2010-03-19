Controversy Swirls In Washington, As Republicans Claim Democrats Are Lying About New CBO Score

This is interesting!



A little while ago, news broke that Democrat Steny Hoyer had received advanced word of the CBO’s latest scoring of the health bill (they have to score it for deficit impact before it can be voted on). He proudly touted that, when revealed, it would show at least $1 trillion of deficit savings.

Great news!

Except! According to Rep. Paul Ryan, via HotAir, the CBO has made no such determination, and hasn’t complete ted the analysis yet.

Could it be that Hoyer, eager to gin up momentum for healthcare, decided to go on some not fully baked numbers to establish the inevitability of the result?

The city waits, as staffers of all sorts are stuck inside on this beautiful spring day.

