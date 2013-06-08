After Microsoft Denied It Hires People To Vote On Reddit, Reddit Removed A Controversial Post

A post in which an anonymous person described seeing employees at the Microsoft campus voting on Reddit as part of their jobs has been removed.



The Redditor was using the name “mistysilver,” a new account that contained nothing but that one post about Microsoft. Misty Silver said the employees were voting down negative comments about Xbox One and adding comments of their own, a ploy she described as “Reputation management.”

Business Insider reported on the story and asked Microsoft about it.

Microsoft told us, “There is no coordinated or sanctioned effort by Microsoft employees, or anyone paid by Microsoft, to unduly influence Reddit or other online forums.”

Shortly after, the content of Misty Silver’s post was removed, but the comment string on the post is still there (and it’s hilarious).

We reached out to the moderators and asked why it was taken down. Redditor airmandan, the moderator from the /r/gaming subreddit, told us:

“We have not been contacted by anyone at Microsoft. The post that was removed consisted entirely of speculation and unfounded allegations. There is no rule against posting such in /r/gaming . However, the result of the post has been a completely out-of-control freight train of people posting personal information (in violation of Reddit rule 3) and engaging in vote manipulation (in violation of Reddit rule 2). If our users need to have a session of two-minutes’-hate, they will have to do it in a way that doesn’t violate two of reddit’s five only rules at the same time.”

Misty Silver, if you are out there and reading this, give us a shout. [email protected]



