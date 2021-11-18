17 of the most controversial outfits musicians have worn

Cher’s Bob Mackie showgirl look was one of the most talked-about outfits at the 1986 Oscars.

“This was one of my favorite outfits, ” Cher told Vogue in 2019 . “I came to Bob with an idea. I said I want to have a mohawk, [but] that is not actually Indian. I want it to be so over-the-top that it’s next week. The beautiful shawl was cashmere. I loved the whole thing.”

She reportedly wore the outfit to hit back at the Academy after she failed to be nominated for her role in “Mask.” She told Vogue, which named the outfit as one of the most controversial in Oscars’ history, that she felt like the Academy didn’t take her seriously.

“I had the idea mostly because the Academy didn’t really like me,” she said. “They hated the way I dressed and I had young boyfriends so they thought I wasn’t serious. So I came out and said, ‘As you can see I got my handbook on how to dress like a serious actress.'”

She won the award for best actress for “Moonstruck” in 1988.