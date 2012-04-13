Controversial NBA Player JaVale McGee Gave Kevin Love A Concussion

With the incredibly long arms and legs of many of today’s NBA stars, elbows can turn into weapons.



On Wednesday night, that’s exactly what happened when Denver Nuggets centre JaVale McGee caught a pass and quickly squared up his body to shoot the ball.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Kevin Love was right in his face and caught an inadvertent elbow to the side of the head. Love laid on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the locker room, unable to leave under his own power.

Read the full story at Bleacher Report >

