11 of the most controversial outfits celebrities have worn to the Met Gala

Many people disliked the floral maternity gown Kim Kardashian West wore to the 2013 Met Gala.

The long-sleeved gown, designed by Givenchy, had a high neckline, long gloved sleeves, and a thigh-high slit that revealed her matching heeled sandals.

Online, critics turned Kardashian West’s look into a meme and compared the dress to a couch, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more. Years later, the SKIMS founder told Vogue that the divisive dress became “like this whole thing” and she cried “the whole way home” after wearing it.

“I was very pregnant, very puffy, and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh God, of course, the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,'” she said. “That was OK with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball. I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”

Still, she noted that “none of the critics mattered” because the Olsen twins walked up to her that night and complimented her outfit.