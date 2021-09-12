11 of the most controversial outfits celebrities have worn to the Met Gala

- Though celebrities often look glamorous at the Met Gala, they sometimes wear controversial looks.
- In 2015, Sarah Jessica Parker was accused of cultural appropriation after wearing a red headdress.
- Kim Kardashian West and Karlie Kloss later stirred debate by wearing “ugly” dresses.
Online, critics turned Kardashian West’s look into a meme and compared the dress to a couch, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more. Years later, the SKIMS founder told Vogue that the divisive dress became “like this whole thing” and she cried “the whole way home” after wearing it.
“I was very pregnant, very puffy, and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh God, of course, the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,'” she said. “That was OK with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball. I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”
Still, she noted that “none of the critics mattered” because the Olsen twins walked up to her that night and complimented her outfit.
One star who did so was Sarah Jessica Parker. She wore a custom gown she created with H&M that was black and asymmetrical. It had one long sleeve, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-length skirt with a small train.
It was her Philip Treacy headpiece, however, that caused controversy. Many people said they felt the accessory was racist, and encouraged the “Dragon Lady” stereotype that sexualizes and villainizes Chinese women.
But as Fawnia Soo Hoo reported for Fashionista at the time, the look was one of many that sexualized traditional qipao or cheongsam garments.
“My big beef with the sexed-up version of a qipao is that it perpetuates the stereotype that Chinese women are ‘exotic,’ subservient sluts,” she wrote at the time.
After the event, Madonna addressed some of the criticism she saw on social media surrounding her outfit, and described her look as a “political statement.”
“We have fought and continue to fight for civil rights and gay rights around the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “When it comes to Women’s rights we are still in the dark ages. My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement.”
“The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist and sexist society,” she continued. “I have never thought in a limited way and I’m not going to start.”
She concluded the post by saying: “If you have a problem with the way I dress it is simply a reflection of your prejudice. I’m not afraid to pave the way for all the girls behind me‼️ As Nina Simone once said, the definition of freedom is being fearless. I remain Unapologetic and a Rebel ❤️ in this life and all the others. Join my fight for Gender. Equality! ????????”
Teen Vogue reported at the time that some people were upset by the look because they felt it was too similar to the daring dress Rose McGowan wore to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
But as Harper’s Bazaar reported, some Catholics felt her outfit — as well as others worn that night — was sacrilegious and appropriated their religion. The publication pointed out at the time that the Vatican had approved of the theme and lent outfits and accessories to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Chapman’s brand, Marchesa, designed the gradient-burgundy gown, making Johansson one of the first celebrities to support her and her company after allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, according to Nylon.
“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” the actress told E! at the time.
Page Six reported at the time that Vogue employees and members of Tom Ford’s team were left feeling “infuriated” after she failed to wear the latter garment for the entirety of the event.
The drama continued when other anonymous sources told People that the situation was “blown completely out of proportion” and that “no one on at Tom Ford” was irate.
Anna Wintour also addressed the outfit change in an interview during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and said Clooney was worried that the Richard Quinn design would rip if she wore it the entire night, leading her to change into the second outfit.
Many fashion fans were let down by her outfit, especially after the model hyped up her look in a tweet that said, “looking camp right in the eye #MetGala” alongside a photo of her eye looking toward a compact mirror.
Kloss later seemed to accept the criticism, saying in a YouTube video that the look was “probably not my best fashion choice.”
“I could feel the reaction literally from when I walked onto the red carpet,” Kloss said in the video titled “Opening Up About My Worst Ever Met Gala Look.”
After the event, however, critics pointed out that Charles’ outfit was similar to the gold-and-black mesh ensemble Zoë Kravitz wore to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which the influencer criticized in a video with fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau.
In a video for Vogue released after the Met Gala, Kardashian West said she couldn’t sit or go to the bathroom while wearing the dress because it was so tight.
Around the same time, people began criticizing the tiny appearance of Kardashian West’s waist and said she was setting an unrealistic beauty standard. Her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, defended her at the time and said Kardashian West was “dedicated” to working out.
The KKW Beauty founder continued to upset people after saying in an Instagram post that she had to take “corset breathing lessons” in order to wear the dress.