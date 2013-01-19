Controversial 'Django Unchained' Action Figures Are Pulled Off The Shelves

Photo: YouTube screencap

The days to get a “Django Unchained” character doll are officially numbered. TMZ reports distributor National Entertainment Collectibles Association shut down production on the controversial figures after groups including Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and Project Islamic Hope boycotted the dolls.



Both said the dolls were “highly offensive” to the African American community and trivialized “the horrors of slavery.”

According to TMZ, “Django Unchained” producers The Weinstein Company asked for the toys to be shelved.

Six dolls in all were put out on the market ranging from Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio’s likenesses of respective lead characters Django and Calvin Candie.

Only about 1,000 of the dolls have been released and were intended for ages 15 and up. Each doll was priced near $30.

Since word of controversy began, some of the dolls have already spiked up to more than $200 on Amazon.

Though this probably won’t become the next cabbage patch crisis, in case you want to get your hands on one of the dolls, we’ve found all six of available for purchase and bidding on Amazon and eBay:

Butch Pooch (James Remar): $29.99

Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio): $30.00

Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz): $39.99

Stephen (Samuel L. Jackson): $39.99

Django (Jamie Foxx): $79.99

Broomhilda (Kerry Washington): $255.00

