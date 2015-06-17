Controversial conservative senator Cory Bernardi just trolled identity with 'cat who thinks it's a dog' meme

Cory Bernardi.

South Australian Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi has never been shy about making his views known on a range of social and political issues.

While he regularly expresses strident opinions on Islam, abortion and climate change, he reserves his greatest concerns for homosexuality and the issues surrounding it, such as gay marriage.

Bernardi’s comments have sometimes landed the author of The Conservative Revolution in hot water, especially in 2012, when he argued that same-sex marriage would lead to bestiality and polygamy also being legalised, forcing him to step down as a parliamentary secretary.

Today, to mark his 899th tweet, Senator Bernardi posted a meme featuring a cat that says “It’s oppressive to call me a feline. I actually identify as a German Shepherd.”

“The new ‘right’ is the right to choose your own reality or deny it completely,” he adds as his Twitter comment.

The new 'right' is the right to choose your own reality or deny it completely. pic.twitter.com/HfTciKw6rc — Cory Bernardi (@corybernardi) June 17, 2015

It’s an interesting point in the light of the current debates about identity, most notably athlete Bruce Jenner’s transformation to Caitlyn Jenner; and just this week, the astonishing story of Rachel Dolezal, the former president of a Washington black civil rights movement, who resigned after it emerged that she was white.

Dolezal subsequently said she identifies as black.

Or perhaps the senator hasn’t forgotten the time in 2009 when then opposition leader Malcolm Turnbull sacked him from the shadow ministry for attacking frontbencher Christopher Pyne, claiming the South Australian senator would have joined the ALP, but chose the Liberals because he was in a Liberal seat.

Pyne rejected the claim, but Bernardi would not back down and Turnbull sacked him.

It was a reminder that Senator Bernardi takes who you identify with very seriously.

