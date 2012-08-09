Nivea Axed Rihanna For Being Too Sexy — And 14 Other Brands That Dumped Their Celebrity Spokespeople

Rihanna’s ad for Nivea

After making headlines this year for wardrobe malfunctions, traipsing out of Ashton Kutcher’s house at 4 a.m., and throwing up outside of clubs, wild child singer Rihanna has gotten the ax from Nivea.

“Rihanna is a no go … I do not understand how to bring the core brand of Nivea in conjunction with Rihanna” Nivea’s new CEO, Stefan Heidenreich, told the German paper Welt. He explained, “Nivea is a company which stands for trust, family and reliability.”



The singer had posed for Nivea’s 100th birthday, but apparently the “skincare for life” that was written on her poster didn’t apply to her contract.

If it makes her feel any better, Rihanna certainly isn’t the first huge celebrity to be kicked out of a brand ambassador role. From seedy drug scandals to openly not wearing makeup (when being the face of a cosmetics brand), here are the biggest celebrity-brand break-ups.

