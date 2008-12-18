Controversial 'Card Check' Law Dealt A Blow

Throughout the last election “card check” was one of the big conservative bugbears. Pro-business types warned of economic disaster if the end of secret ballot made it easier to unionize. With the Dems racking up big majorities in the House and Senate, it seems like a real possibility, but the plan may still come up short.



Democrat Senator Blanche Lambert Lincoln, who faces a difficult 2010 re-election race in red-state Arkansas, has signalled that she’ll probably oppose it:

Marc Ambinder: 57 votes in favour of cloture now. In-cycle Sen. Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas formally opposes the Employee Free Choice Act. She says it’s “not necessary” right now. BTW: Lincoln’s potential GOP opponent? Tim Griffin, the former White House political aide / Eastern District of Arkansas prosecutor / Karl Rove protege / native Arkansas / Iraq war veteran. Griffin says he’ll make up his mind early next year. Democrats need 60 votes, or they might not even bring EFCA to the floor for a vote.

More from the Weekly Standard:

As far as the vote count goes, the loss of Lincoln’s vote is a major blow to hopes of enacting card check — even if Arlen Specter continues to vote with Democrats on the issue. Besides the loss of Lincoln and the possibility of more defections, both Ted Kennedy and Bob Byrd face health issues that could prevent them from voting. And there will be three new Senators to account for — with the possibility that the Illinois seat may not be filled for months.

The unions face a real challenge.

We haven’t analysed the law, but if this was something business was really fearful of, they may have dodged a bullet.

