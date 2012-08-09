Controversial 48 FPS 'Hobbit' Planned For Limited Release

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” will not debut its 48 frames-per-second technology on every screen showing the film, reports Variety. The 48fps 3D version will get a limited release, with the standard 24 fps screening widely.



“The Hobbit” is the first major film to use the technology, which received a mixed reception during an extended preview of the movie at CinemaCon in April. Warner Bros. held their 48 fps footage at Comic-Con for fear of fanboys’ negative reactions.

As director Peter Jackson told the Huffington Post at Comic-Con, 48fps “is something that becomes a real joy to watch, but it takes you a while.”

The director went into further detail on the planned wide release of the technology. “When this movie comes out and people see it at 48 frames, they’re actually going to get the experience that I’ve had for the last 18 months,” he explained to the Huffington Post. “I’m a film guy. I’ve grown up all my life going to the movies, and I think 48 frames is great. So I’ve got to believe I’m not stupid. I have to believe it.”

Warner Bros. is not backing away from the technology, but plans to “test the market” with a limited release, according to Variety. If the audience enjoys it, expect a larger 48 fps 3D release for the second and third films in Jackson’s new Middle Earth trilogy.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” reaches theatres December 14.

SEE ALSO: Yes, ‘The Hobbit’ is now a trilogy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.