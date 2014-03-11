How To Control Your IPhone By Tilting Your Head

If there’s one thing that Android users have held over iPhone-toting longer than anything else it’s the lack of customisation options built into iOS.

Thankfully, Apple is starting to move in that direction for those inclined to tuning their computing environment.

In the latest version of iOS, you can change quite a bit about your phone: the size of fonts, the look of buttons, and even the extent to which iOS uses fancy motion blur effects.

But the coolest features in iOS are hidden in the same location used for “accessibility” settings — making it easier for those without the best sight, hearing, or motor functions to still use iOS to its fullest capabilities.

One of the awesome buried gems in iOS is known as “Switch Control.” It lets you create custom switches to perform functions on the phone that would normally be done with your hands using the iPhone’s camera, like multitasking by tilting your head instead of double-tapping the home button. We’ve put together the following guide so that you can create your own custom switches on your iPhone in seconds.

