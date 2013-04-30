We're Very Close To Being Able To Control Computers With Our Brains Alone

We’re soon going to be living in a world where we can control our iPhones and other gadgets with our minds.



With Google Glass, it already looks like we may be able to wink to take a picture or simply nod to turn the glasses on or off.

But soon enough, it might be possible to do those things and much more with just our minds, Nick Bilton of The New York Times reports.

Researchers at Samsung’s Emerging Technology Lab are testing tablets that you can control with your brain while wearing an EEG cap. The ultimate goal of Samsung’s tablet is to expand the ways in which everyday people can interact with their devices. So one day, we may be able to check our email or make a phone call without ever touching a screen or needing to speak with a voice assistant like Siri.

But there’s already a handful of technologies out there today that tap into your brain waves to allow you to control tech gadgets. NeuroSky and Emotiv sell headsets that let people play Tetris-like games and other concentration-based games on computers and smartphones.

Meanwhile, InteraXon has created a headset called Muse that measures brain activity in real-time and sends those brainwaves to your smartphone or tablet to show you how well your brain is performing. In the near future, InteraXon hopes to translate those brainwaves into instructions to allow you to interact with content on your mobile device.

