Here's the dirty little secret contractors don't want you know

Scott McGillivray specialises in helping homeowners transform their properties into “income properties” that can be rented out to create an additional source of income. His HGTV show “Income Property” is now in its tenth season.

McGillivray has a massive amount of experience working with contractors, and he strives to educate his audience about how they can maintain a level playing field with the people they’re paying to renovate their properties.

