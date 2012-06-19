Check Out These Crazy aeroplane Seats Of The Future

Photo: Courtesy of Factory Design

We’ve already introduced you to New York City’s pod hotels.Now, Contour Aerospace Limited, a London-based aeroplane seat manufacturing company, and consulting firm Factory Design are unveiling a new twist on the pod — wait for it — pod aeroplane seats!



The company doesn’t even call them seats. Instead it prefers “lairs.”

“A lair is a secret or private place in which a person seeks concealment or seclusion, a perfect way to restore your equilibrium after a business trip to the other side of the world,” the company said.

Indeed, this new aeroplane seat should appeal to frequent flying passengers. A flip-down screen with a 3-D projector keeps passengers from being bored in the lair. At night, passengers can even pull a shade on their lair to block light and sound in what is called “shut down” mode — complete with a night sky to lull you to sleep.Those worried about fitting in these small spaces shouldn’t fret. The lair’s chair is 94 centimeters wide, while the bed is 73 inches long. Factory Design attributes the lair’s amount of space to stacking the pods on top of each other.

Plus, what could be worse than sitting in a coach aeroplane seat?

Air Lair’s press release brags “if you can slide into a Ferrari, which is more of a challenge than getting into a lower pod…this is for you.”

Contour Aerospace is no stranger to innovative aeroplane seats (just look at these other products from Contour). But are these seats too weird to catch on? Would you rather travel in a purple pod than an aeroplane seat?

