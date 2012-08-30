A Gay Couple Is Suing Continental Airlines After Employees Allegedly Doused Their Sex Toy In A 'Greasy Foul-Smelling Substance'

Two men are claiming Continental Airlines workers removed a “private sex toy” from their bag, covered it in a greasy substance, and taped it to the outside of the bag, Courthouse New Service reports.



Christopher Bridgeman and Martin Borger say they discovered the prank when they picked up their bag from a carousel in Norfolk, Va.

They believe Continental workers thought the prank would be funny because they found the dildo in the bag of a male passenger, CNS reports.

“Upon arriving in Norfolk, plaintiffs exited the aircraft and went to the baggage claim area,” the complaint states, according to CNS.

“Plaintiffs’ bags were sent to the baggage carousel where plaintiffs discovered, to their horror, that a private sex toy had been removed from one of their bags, covered in a greasy foul-smelling substance and taped prominently to the top of their bag.”

They’re seeking damages for emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and negligence.

