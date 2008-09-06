Continental: Now You'll Pay Us To Check Bags, Too

Continental joins the ranks of all of the major airlines except Delta by imposing a $15 fee for a checked bag.



AP: Continental Airlines Inc. said Friday it is charging some coach customers $15 for a first checked bag, matching a similar fee imposed by most other major U.S. carriers.

A company spokeswoman said the fee would help offset high fuel costs, which have caused Continental and other carriers to lose money this year…

Continental’s decision leaves Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. as the only holdout among the six so-called legacy carriers, and Southwest Airlines Co. also doesn’t charge for the first bag.

