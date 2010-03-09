Continental Airlines Celebrates Eco-Friendly Biofuel Flight By Splurging On A New Paint Job

Earlier this year, Continental Airlines was the first U.S. airline to fly a biofuel test flight with one engine using “a mixture of traditional jetfuel, algae & jatropha oil,” the company brags on TwitPic today. Congratulations!



So how does it celebrate its new Earth-friendly mission? By splurging on a new “Eco Skies: Commitment to the environment” paint job!

That’s organic, non-toxic, recycled paint… right, guys?

Photo: Continental Airlines via TwitPic

