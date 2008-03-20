ContextWeb: Yet Another Ad Dashboard

New York-based startup ContextWeb is introducing its own desktop “dashboard” software to allow advertisers to see how their ads are performing on specific sites or ad networks, and adjust their advertising mix based on where ads are performing well. Six agencies, including Omnicom’s OMD and WPP’s Group M, are testing the service called the Adsdaq Exchange Agency Trading Desk. As the WSJ points out, ContextWeb isn’t alone in trying the concept; New York-based Clickable is testing its own version and Google is developing its own “dashboard” for advertisers.



