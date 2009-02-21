Contest: When Will Ken Lewis Announce His Next Share Purchase?

Here’s a game. What time this afternoon or Monday will Ken Lewis announce his next, futile purchase of Bank of America (BAC) shares. Seriously, everytime it looks like BofA is one day from the brink he steps in for a show of confidence. And for a bonus, tiebreaker question, how many shares will he purchase?



Or, will he just get booted before that has a chance to work? (Probably much more likely.)

