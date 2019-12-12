This company will pay you and a friend $5,000 to live in a castle for a week and drink coffee

Gevalia Kaffe Gevalia is offering a trip fit for royalty.

The coffee brand Gevalia is hosting a competition to find its “coffee queen,” who will win cash and a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

The prize includes a six-night, seven-day stay in a castle in Scotland, over $US5,000 in spending money, access to a butler, spa treatments, and five-course meals.

The winner is allowed to bring a friend.

To enter, you must love coffee and submit a 250-character response on GevaliaCoffeeQueen.com by midnight on December 21.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re the kind of person who can’t start the day without a cup (or three) of coffee, your dream trip awaits.

The coffee brand Gevalia has launched an online contest in search of its “coffee queen.” It will choose one winner (of any gender) to travel with one friend to Scotland, where they will reign over Carlowrie Castle and sip bottomless coffee for a week.

The winner will also get more than $US5,000 and access to other luxurious amenities.

The coffee queen will be able to go on a royal trip to Scotland for a week

Gevalia Kaffe The winner and a friend will stay in a castle for six nights.

The winner of Gevalia’s Coffee Queen contest will get a prize pack with two round-trip coach tickets to Scotland, six nights’ accommodations in a castle, a $US5,000 “salary” check, $US2,000 in spending money, a spa experience for two, access to a butler and chef, and Gevalia-branded swag.

While in Scotland, the winner and their plus-one will stay in the historic Carlowrie Castle.

Built in 1852, the castle has 14 bedrooms and sits on a 32-acre estate a few miles west of Edinburgh. Today it’s used mostly for weddings and other big events.

If that trip doesn’t strike your fancy, the winner of the contest can instead choose to receive a $US25,000 check plus the $US5,000 salary.

To enter, you must submit a 250-character blurb about how you’re a real-life coffee queen

Joey Hadden/Business Insider To enter, you must be at least 18 years old.

Anyone who’s 18 or older and a legal resident of the United States can enter to win.

Each hopeful must submit a 250-character mini-essay explaining how they are a real-life coffee queen. According to the official rules, submissions will be judged on overall attitude, fit to the coffee theme, and creativity.

If you’re ready to profess your love of coffee and be royally rewarded for it, head over to the Gevalia Coffee Queen website to apply before midnight on December 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.