You could get paid $1,000 to go on a weekend-long digital detox in an RV in the national park of your choice

Internet provider Satellite Internet says it will host a “Digital Detox Challenge,” in which the winner gets $US1,000 for spending a weekend in an RV in the national park of their choosing.

in an RV in the national park of their choosing. They will also be reimbursed for the RV rental, food, and gas, the internet provider says.

The catch is that the winner can’t use any technology for 48 hours, according to the competition rules on Satellite Internet’s website.

It’s the summer of the RV, and everyone seems to be getting in on the fun.

The catch: During their stay, the winner must go on a technology-free 48-hour digital detox, according to the internet company. Yes, that means not being able to show your friends what an amazing time you’re having – at least for a little bit.

stellalevi/Getty Images The company says the winner will be announced by September 23, 2020.

According to the competition rules on Satellite Internet’s website, the winner will be able to rent an RV for three nights and choose both the dates and national park for their partially tech-free escape.

Satellite Internet says it will pay the winner $US400 upfront and $US600 upon completion of its “Digital Detox Challenge.” Up to $US1,000 will also be reimbursed by the company for the RV rental, food, and gas, according to the internet provider’s competition rules.

While the winner won’t be permitted to use internet for 48 hours, Satellite Internet says they can share the details of their adventure on the third night of their stay, encouraging them to “hit the local gas station or cafe for Wi-Fi” or to find a mobile hotspot.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old, eligible to work in the US, and able to drive in any state they will be passing through, per the competition’s conditions. All you have to do to enter is fill out this form by September 23, 2020.

The company says it will announce the winner by September 23, 2020, at 11.59 p.m. MDT (September 24, 2020, at 1:59 a.m. ET), and must accept by September 30, 2020, at 11.59 p.m. MDT (October 1, 2020, at 1:59 a.m. ET).

