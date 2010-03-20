Can You Solve Chatroulette's Penis Problem?

Photo: Casey Neistat

Andrey Ternovskiy, founder of one of the world’s hottest startups, has a problem. If you can help him, we’ll give him your resume.Andrey is the 17-year-old founder of Chatroulette, the Russian site that randomly pairs users from around the world in video chats.



Chatroulette is very popular — according to Compete, it went from 494 unique visitors in November to 63,000 in January to about 1 million in February.

The problem is that Chatroulette is also very obscene. According to one recent study, a full 13% of Chatroulette users are “perverts.” For the sake of decorum, let’s say that “perverts” are naked people doing…things.

All these perverts will make it very difficult for Chatroulette to sell display advertising to big brands — the most obvious potential source of income for the startup.

Here’s the good news: this difficult problem is a brilliant opportunity for you — the brilliant readers of Silicon Alley Insider. That’s because today, we’re announcing the first annual Solve Chatroulette’s Penis Problem And Help It Make Billions And Billions Contest.

(We’ll call it SCPPAHITMBABC for short.)



Here’s how it works:

You come up with an idea.

You email it to [email protected]

We’ll post our favourite entries and put them up to a vote.

Taking the vote into account, we’ll pick a winner.

We’ll email the winner’s idea and resume to Andrey Ternovskiy AND to some of our friends at potential Chatroulette investors.

Interested in entering? Great! Here are the rules:

Entrants must create a slide show presentation illustrating their plan and product. Make sure the text is readable if slides are reduced to 590 pixels wide.

Entrants must say how much revenue their plan would produce after one, five and 10 years.

Entrants must come up with and answer five FAQs that would challenge their plan.

Make presentations look spiffy! Winning entries will not only present a good idea, but present them well!

DEADLINE: March 29, 2010 — 8 AM EST!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.