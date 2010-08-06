CONTEST: Guess The Level Of PRIVATE SECTOR Hiring, Win A Prize

Alright, since we’re in a holding pattern from now until 8:30, we figure we might as well have a contest and crowdsource this.



The game: Guess the level of private sector hiring.

We’re likely to see a negative print on the headline number due to the end of the census, but some economists see as much as 150K new private sector jobs, though that’s at the high end.

So… register with the site, and enter your guess in the comments at any time before 8:30.

The winner will receive a copy of Larry McDonald’s “A Colossal Failure Of Common Sense” about the failure of Lehman Brothers.

