The Disabled Are Getting Back To Work Thanks To This Google Docs Competitor

The Henry County Abilities Resource Council is an organisation in Napoleon, Ohio dedicated to assisting the disabled. They have been able to find work for a number of people at Future View Document Services, a company that specialises in digitization and shredding of paper documents.

They use Contentverse, a straightforward Google Docs-like suite of applications to meet customer needs. Kenneth Albert, executive director of HARC, sings Contentverse’s praises in this video for its ease of use, and we even hear from Jeremiah, an Ohio man who’s back to work thanks to Contentverse.

If you’re intrigued, you can learn all about Contentverse here.

