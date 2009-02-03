Content Syndicator Mochila Raises C Round

NYC-based content syndication marketplace Mochila has raised a Series C round of financing. The company isn’t disclosing the size of the round, but it’s raised some $30 million to date, including an $8 million Series B in 2007.



What’s Mochila? A marketplace where companies can get widgets and content from sources like news organisations — such as IDG, which announced it’s joining the service today — and marketers.

Mochila’s investors include media investment firm Greenspun Corporation, which now owns a majority stake in the company; Belo; Charles River Ventures; and Mission Ventures.

In addition to the new financing and partnership with IDG, Mochila announced that former AOL CEO Jon Miller has joined its advisory board.

