Business Insider Is Hiring A Content Strategist

You’re an editor, a writer, a strategist. You love brainstorming and coming up with new concepts and big ideas. And you’re excited about the future of digital storytelling, recognising how much potential there is for brands and publishers to tell great stories in this space.

The Content Strategist will work with BI Studios, our in-house content marketing and production team, which collaborates with brands on creating custom content as part of their advertising campaigns. The strategist will also work with our sales development group and Business Insider’s editorial department to drive ambitious editorial programs that advertisers can align with. We want someone with the creative vision, discipline, and skills to help us develop some of the best branded content on the web.

This person will be responsible for envisioning and mapping out multi-faceted programs that utilise a variety of digital storytelling formats, from text to video to interactive infographics. He or she will write topic pitches for specific pieces of content, help manage those campaigns once sold, and write and edit posts as needed.

The ideal candidate possesses solid editorial instincts, has ample professional experience in strategising and developing content, has worked on sponsorship opportunities in the past, and stays current on what’s happening in native advertising across the industry.

You should apply for this role if you thrive on collaborating, brainstorming, writing, and working with a team. You’re not afraid to throw out 10 ridiculous ideas if the 11th one is brilliant. You’re a big-picture person who can see the forest and the trees. You’re mobile-savvy and understand your ideas need to work on phones and tablets, too. You don’t think about sponsor content in terms of where it has been, but where it could be. And, of course, you’re an avid reader of Business Insider.

And now for the qualifications:

At least 5 years experience as an editor, lead writer, digital producer or strategist at a publisher, brand, or creative agency.

Excellent writing, editing, and brainstorming skills.

Experience working with various digital storytelling formats (text, video, slideshows, infographics).

Prior experience working with marketers on sponsorship opportunities preferred.

Terrific work ethic and team player mentality.

Wide variety of interests and expertise — capable of switching gears from lifestyle and small business productivity to finance, energy, and cloud computing.

Stellar research skills and ability to familiarise yourself with new topics and industries quickly.

Strong understanding of best practices, trends, and innovations in content marketing.

Proficiency in content management systems, Photoshop, PowerPoint.

If this sounds like your dream job, please email [email protected] with your résumé and a paragraph or so telling us why you’re the right candidate for this role. Thanks in advance for your interest.

