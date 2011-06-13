Content Shifting Presentation

I’d like to thank everyone who contributed thoughts and ideas for the Content Shifting talk I am giving tomorrow at the Read Write Web 2Way Summit.



I spent some time yesterday and today putting together a draft presentation in Prezi. I’ve embedded it below. I know that the talking points are not included, but if you all have any suggestions on how to improve the talk, I’m all ears (in the comments please).

Content Shifting on Prezi

Read more posts on A VC »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.