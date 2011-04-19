Content Producers & Owners Turn the Table On Aggregators

It’s no longer about using technology to aggregate content. It’s about using content to aggregate technology. If there was one common theme at both this year’s CES and at last week’s National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas, it is the shift in emphasis away from advances in TV technology and distribution to how content producers are being recognised as the monetization engines for technology companies.



