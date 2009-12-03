Content Is Still King For Social Media Campaigns

Advertisers are getting excited about the reach and interactive possibilities of social media campaigns. However, brands should not forget that the right content for their campiagns is crucial since the impact will be nominal if campaigns reach tons of consumers but noone pays any attention to them.



This means that agencies will likely still play an important role in social media campaigns even though brands can go direct to these platforms. After all, creating compelling advertising content that attracts consumers attention is something agencies have been doing for decades whereas brands are more skilled in creating interesting consumer products.

From ad agency Spur Interactive:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.