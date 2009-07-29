Content Delivery Shakeout Continues: Velocix Sold To Alcatel-Lucent

The content delivery network (CDN) market — dominated by Akamai (AKAM) and Limelight (LLNW), but recently flooded with a glut of upstarts — is starting to shake out.

The latest: Velocix, formerly CacheLogic, is being acquired by Alcatel-Lucent (ALU), a telecom equipment maker. CDN industry analyst Dan Rayburn pegs the deal around $20-25 million, or about the amount of venture capital the company had raised. Not an ideal exit.

Meanwhile:

Rayburn says another CDN called Vusion has sold its intellectual property and shut down.

In April, Seattle-based CDN Grid Networks merged with Global Media Services.

Earlier this year, NYC-based CDN Panther Express — which, full disclosure, shared investors and founders with The Business Insider — was sold to Korea-based CDNetworks at a low valuation.

We’ll learn more about the health of the CDN business from its leader tomorrow when Akamai reports Q2 results. Join us for live coverage.

