Netflix Is Releasing More 4K Ultra HD Content, And This Will Help Speed The Transition To 4K TV

Netflix has announced that more 4K Ultra HD content is coming to the streaming video service. The company will add Breaking Bad and other titles to its library of 4K content. Netflix is already streaming House of Cards and several nature documentaries in 4K Ultra HD.

As video creators and distributors add more 4K content to their libraries, a lot more consumers will get interested in upgrading to 4K TVs.

Nearly every major TV manufacturer already has, or will soon release a 4K display television. The new format offers outstanding picture quality at four times the pixel density of standard HD.

A recent report from BI Intelligence looks at the rise of 4K TV and how adoption will trend over the next few years. We assess the trajectory of average selling price, look at the markets that will drive adoption, and analyse how market share breaks down by manufacturer.

We expect that 4K Ultra HD-capable TVs will be in more than half of North American households in the next 10 years. That’s a faster adoption curve than what we saw with HDTV.

Here are some of the key trends we explore in the report:

The Rise of 4K TV

