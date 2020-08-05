Dana White called an American fighter a badass, instantly awarding him with a UFC contract, after watching him deliver a nasty 1st round finish

Photos by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC Dana White’s Contender Series, episode 1 of series 4.

“Dana White’s Contender Series,” an MMA reality TV show returned Tuesday, broadcast behind-closed doors at Apex, a UFC-owned facility in Las Vegas.

The series is a separate entity to the UFC and is designed to provide the UFC boss Dana White with scouting opportunities to funnel talent into the world’s leading mixed martial arts firm.

The first episode of the fourth season aired this week, and three winners from four scheduled fights were awarded with UFC contracts.

The winners included a fighter White called a “badass,” a submission specialist, and a man who put together a striking clinic in a bruising three-round battle.

Keep scrolling for video highlights and photographs from Tuesday’s episode.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

The show is broadcast from the UFC-owned facility Apex in Las Vegas, and is now in its fourth season with the first episode of the new season aired Tuesday.

A 27-year-old called Uros Medic was one of the athletes to really catch White’s eye this week.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

Medic is a Serbia-born fighter competing out of Alaska, and has a flawless record of five wins (three knockouts and two submissions) while fighting for a regional promotion there.

On Tuesday, Medic dominated his opponent Mikey Gonzalez with strikes, kicked him to the floor, then defeated him midway through the opening round.

Watch the hard-hitting victory right here:

DOMINANT. ???????? Uros Medic made a strong case to sign! Watch the final fight now on E+ pic.twitter.com/LuTvwT5DIC — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2020

White got out of his Octagonside seat to slap Medic’s hand and say, “That was badass,” before awarding him with a UFC deal.

White later said Medic told him he’s ready to fight again whenever the UFC needs him.

“I said, ‘Be careful what you ask for.’ He goes, ‘Put my number on speed-dial.’ So this dude is right up my alley, I love it,” White said.

Source: Helen Yee Sports.

Elsewhere on the card, Jordan Leavitt showed impressive jiu jitsu with a first-round submission in a lightweight match with Luke Flores.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

Leavitt finished Flores with a UFC contract-winning arm-triangle choke in the first round, living up to his reputation as an emerging submission specialist.

Watch Leavitt make Flores tap right here:

THAT'S HOW YOU START A SEASON! ???? Jordan Leavitt gives us everything on #DWCS! ???? Tune in now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/oLgz2AZQ6A — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2020

Leavitt advanced his record to six wins (four submissions, two decisions).

The only other fighter to earn a UFC contract because of his performance was the 32-year-old American Dustin Jacoby.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

Jacoby bloodied his opponent Ty Flores with a striking clinic, winning a decision on the judges’ scorecard, as well as the right to fight for the UFC in the future.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

