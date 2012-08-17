Convicted Steroids Dealer: 'There Is Rampant Use Of Synthetic Testosterone In MLB'

Melky Cabrera was suspended 50 games after testing positive for testosterone

Photo: MLB.com

Victor Conte, whose BALCO company was at the heart of Major League Baseball’s steroids scandal, told Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that performance enhancing drugs are still being used by as many as half of all baseball players.“I would say, maybe as much as half of baseball…I’m not going to name names, but I’ve talked to a lot of top players in Major League Baseball, and they tell me this is what they’re doing. There is rampant use of synthetic testosterone in Major League Baseball.”



This comes after Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants was suspended 50 games by Major League baseball for testing positive for the use of testosterone.

Conte went on to say that the only players that get caught are “the dumb, and the dumber.”

Conte has been known to say things that many feel are exaggerated at best. But even if Conte’s assertions are a blown out of proportion, it still suggests that Cabrera rogue cheater, and that baseball, a sport with over 800 players, still has a big problem.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.