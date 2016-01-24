The water in Flint, Michigan, has been poisoning children -- now teachers are seeing the effects

In April 2014, the city of Flint switched from Detroit’s water system and began drawing water from the Flint River to cut costs. After the switch, doctors began noticing more and more cases of children with lead poisoning.

Now, nearly two years after the switch, the Obama administration has declared a state of emergency and allocated 80 million dollars of federal funding for the the state.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

