AND NOW THE HORRIBLE NEWS: Containment Cap Removed From Leak, Oil Gushing MADLY

NOW

Just when you were feeling good about things in the US. There’s this.The containment cap was removed after collision with an underwater robot. The flow has increased wildly, as you can see in the live cam.



Coast Guard Admiral Allen said the accident sent gas rising through a vent that carries warm water down to prevent ice-like crystals from forming in the cap.

BP hopes to reinstall the cap later today after fixing the vent and checking for safety.

In unrelated news announced at the same time, two people have died in the oil spill response. Allen said the two casualties were working on “vessels of opportunity,” and one of the deaths was, strangely, a gunshot wound.

