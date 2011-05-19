Notice Something Different About The Things America Exports And Imports?

Joe Weisenthal

Earlier we published a couple of slides from the Port of Los Angeles that nicely summed up the state of global trade.

For an even bigger macro insight, we thought that this slide comparing the top containerized exports and imports was interesting.

Notice something different between the two lists?

exports imports

Photo: Port Of Los Angeles

Everything going out is raw goods. Everything coming in is finished.

