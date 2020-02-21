What it's like to wear custom contact lenses designed for TV and movies

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Contact lenses have long been used in TV and film to alter actors’ appearances.

Eyeworks for Film is one of the companies that designs these custom lenses.

We visited the company’s London office to find out how these small works of art get made and what it’s like to put on a pair.

We visited Eyeworks for Film, a London company that has designed contact lenses for some of the biggest films and TV shows of the past decade, including “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “1917,” “Game of Thrones,” “Black Mirror,” and the upcoming sequel to “Wonder Woman.”

Insider reporter Ju Shardlow was fitted for a custom pair of lenses and found out what it’s like to put on the intricately designed eyewear.

Read on to see what wearing a pair of these custom lenses is really like.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Eyeworks for Film has provided contact lenses for some of the most memorable films and TV shows of the past decade, including “Star Wars,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Game of Thrones.”

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Insider’s Ju Shardlow visited the Eyeworks office in London to find out what it’s like to get fitted for a pair of custom contact lenses worthy of the big screen.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

The first step is doing a prescription check like you’re at the eye doctor. Shardlow had her eyes checked by Eyeworks director Sinead Sweeney.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Sweeney then checked the inside of Shardlow’s retinas with a device called an ophthalmoscope.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

She uses a 3D scan of the retinas to ensure her lenses will fit properly atop the cornea. If done properly, the lenses will feel “very, very normal,” Sweeney said.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Further tests look at the curvature of the eye …

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

… the diameter of the iris …

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

… and the front of the eye for dryness, using a yellow dye called fluorescein.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Movie contacts are bigger than normal contacts, and there’s a trick to putting them in: Point your chin up, then point your eyes down to the left. “You feel like you have an entire film over your eye now,” Shardlow said. “So I can picture that would really put someone into character quite quickly.”

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

The lenses take two to three weeks to paint and manufacture. Prescription lens companies such as No7 make the lenses, and then a lens artist carefully paints them by hand using FDA-approved paint.

No7

Luckily, Eyeworks had a pair of lenses on hand for Shardlow’s visit.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

As Sweeney explained, subtlety is the key in lens artwork. “Even one brushstroke too far can make a real difference,” she said. “The detail is extremely fine.”

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Before Shardlow could try them on, the lenses needed to be sterilized. “There are a lot of safety guidelines,” Sweeney said.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Finally, the moment of truth.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Her initial reaction: “Oh my goodness. I look like a fish!”

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

“I’ve really got that kind of bug-eyed, fishy look going on, but there is something really alien about it.”

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

The lenses flatten to your eye, so it’s important to get rid of air bubbles and keep putting in eye drops.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

Thanks to this bit of movie magic, actors can become just about anyone — or anything.

David Ibekwe/Business Insider

