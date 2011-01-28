Office Saves Microsoft's Bacon For The Second Straight Quarter

Office 2010 has saved Microsoft’s bacon for the last two quarters in a row. Most surprisingly, consumers are driving a lot of that growth.



According to Microsoft’s 10-Q filing for the last quarter of 2010 (Microsoft’s Q2’11), Business Division revenue from consumers grew $471 million or 49% from last year, and nearly all of that growth is coming from Office.

That means that consumers spent more than $1 billion on Office last quarter. According to investor relations director Bill Koefoed, a lot of those sales are upgrades in place from Office 2003, but consumers are also buying Office 2010 when they buy new PCs — or upgrading from the free Starter Edition that comes with many new computers.

Koefoed also said that although overall PC growth was only about 3% during the quarter, sales of consumer notebooks was still very strong, and that’s probably where most of these Office sales are going.

Businesses are still the main customer for Office, however, and they spent nearly $4.6 billion on it and related products during the quarter.

