Consumers Rate Costco As The Best Place To Shop In America

Consumer Reports recently asked more than 30,000 shoppers their opinions on the 11 most popular chain stores in America.Out of a lineup that included Kmart, Target, Macy’s, and Sears, the winner was Costco.



50 per cent of readers who shopped at Costco rated the value as Excellent… In addition to citing the warehouse club’s rock-bottom prices, survey respondents praised its bang for the buck: It was the only store judged much better than average for value.

“In our surveys over the years, Costco has earned high marks as a source of a surprisingly large selection of goods, including mattresses, electronics, small appliances, groceries, and books. In recent years, the chain’s Kirkland Signature products have often performed well in our tests,” said Tod Marks, sr. project editor, Consumer Reports.

Walmart was a big loser, scoring poorly in terms of customer service and most of the product quality categories.

Shoppers also reported that the retailer’s much-publicized low prices are actually comparable to those at the other stores in the comparison.

