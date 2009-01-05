Consumers Plan To Ignore CES, Macworld And Gadgets In 2009 (AAPL)

Forget Steve Jobs’s health. The biggest problem for Apple (AAPL) heading into this year’s Macworld is one shared with all the booth-operators at the Consumer’s Electronic Show: Most US consumers plan to cut back on their high-tech pruchases this year.



51% of respondents plan to spend less this year on gadgets and just 5% plan to spend more.

That’s the principle finding from a Forrester Research online survey of some 5,000 American adults, reports the WSJ.

One caveat to keep in mind: What consumers say they plan to do, and what they actually do can often be very different.

Still the numbers are bad enough to bum out even the most bouyant of those booth babes that crowd CES.

66% of repondents they were less likely to buy a satellite radio due to the economy. 62% said the same for a GPS navigational system. 63% for a smart phone and 62% for a new video game console.



45% said they had delayed plans to buy new PCs.

TVs could be OK: 44% of the survey-takers told Forrester the economy hadn’t changed their plans to buy new ones.

