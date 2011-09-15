Advertisers Got It Right With Their 9/11 Tribute Ads This Year

Screengrab from Budweiser’s Clydesdales 9/11 tribute commercial

Photo: Screengrab from hankr1976 on YouTube

Whenever marketers try to take on a subject as ultra-sensitive as 9/11, a PR catastrophe is one tiny misstep away.But for the most part, they did a great job on their tribute ads for the 10th anniversary of the horrible attacks.



Ace Metrix, a firm that measures ad effectiveness, surveyed 500 consumers and found that people really liked this year’s 9/11-themed ads (via AdAge).

Intriguingly, these ads scored higher on the index than their general category counterparts. The top ad — this Budweiser Clydesdale tribute — was even ranked as one of the most effective of the quarter, according to AdAge.

And it appears to have made a tangible short-term effect on what consumers think about the beer brand.

Here’s a chart that ConsumerAffairs.com put together, compiling research from more than 280,000 comments on Facebook, Twitter and the blogosphere, showing the surge of positive sentiment in September:

Photo: ConsumerAffairs.com

NOW SEE: BARACKVERTISING: 17 Ads That Used The Hottest Celebrity Endorser In The World Without His Permission >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.