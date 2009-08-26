Retailers Gutting The Consumer Staples Companies

In case you haven’t noticed, frugal consumers hit by recession are doing away with the frivolous luxuries we waste money on every day–branded consumer staples.



Traditionally seen as defensive businesses in a downturn, consumer staples companies’ earnings have been getting slammed recently, at least in relation to what they are used to.

For example, Proctor & Gamble (PG) shocked the market back in early August with net income from continuing operations down 16% year over year. Unilever (UL) also reported 16% lower net income in its latest results. While some companies have fared better than this, results from consumer staples companies have generally showed traditionally defensive businesses to be weaker than expected in this downturn.

Why? Ask Walmart (WMT).

NWA Online: The Wal-Mart Great Value brand is the largest consumer packaged goods brand in the United States, Thomas said. The private label is in a league with other national brands reporting more than $200 million in sales. Those national brands include Coca-Cola, Tide, Cheerios, Ocean Spray and Starkist Tuna. “We are right there with them,” Thomas said. “The Wal-Mart private brand is every bit as big, sometimes even bigger.” The size of the Great Value brand, and Wal-Mart’s private label relaunch, has suppliers paying attention.

Retailers like Walmart and Target (TGT) having been focusing on expanding private-label sales to the detriment of branded staples. As per Nielsen, as of July 2009 private label sales grew 7.4% year over year and took market share from struggling branded competitors.

The Economist: Retailers have also been giving more shelf space to their own products, on which they earn better margins, further squeezing the big brands by making them less visible. Jan-Benedict Steenkamp, a marketing expert at the University of North Carolina, estimates that the share of private-label goods is now 20% at Wal-Mart and 35% at Kroger, two huge American retailers. In the past year private-label sales have grown by around 9% in America and 5% in Europe, gaining market share from branded goods in many categories. Middle-market brands, measured by price or sales, are particularly vulnerable to competition from private labels;

Thus it is pretty obvious that retailers have the upper hand right now, due to controlling the point of purchase and the scale which many such as Walmart can bring to the negotiating table. As a result, companies such as Proctor & Gamble have been forced to cut prices and increase product sizes to stave off what they fear could be a permanent shift by consumers away from paying premium prices for basic products.

Though this is bad news for consumer staples behemoths, it actually makes sense for people to be buying cheaper products of equal quality, sans marketing spin. Thus even if the economy recovers and consumers are flush with cash, perhaps the downturn will force major branded staples to re-affirm the actual value they deliver for their premium prices. Of course, we’re assuming that such value isn’t just something hatched in the minds of advertising guys.

Read the full Economist article here.

