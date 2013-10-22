Consumers Say They Won't Purchase Wearables Until Prices Drop

A new study from TNS reveals that price is the main barrier holding back consumers from buying wearable devices.

Here are the key insights:

Over half of U.S. consumers cite price as the number one reason they would not buy a wearable computer.

30-one per cent said that privacy was among their top reasons for not buying wearables.

70-nine per cent of men and 70% of women said they were aware of at least one wearable device.

Despite high awareness, only 9% said they were interested in wearables.

Thirteen per cent said looking silly was a reason not to buy wearables.

The data comes from a weekly survey of 1,000 U.S. adults by the market information company TNS.

Download the charts and data in Excel.

The data corroborates our previous hypothesis that the $US300 Samsung Galaxy Gear is priced too high to catch on with consumers.

At $US200, Sony’s recently released Smartwatch 2 is more reasonably priced than the Galaxy Gear, but remains above the $100 average selling price that we used for our estimate of the smartwatch market. One advantage of the Smartwatch 2 is that it is compatible with any Android phone running Ice Cream Sandwich, while the Galaxy Gear will only be compatible with a handful of Samsung devices.

Price concerns aside, we believe there is a huge market for wearables.

The $US150 Pebble smartwatch is evidence that conservatively priced devices can enjoy substantial success. As of July 2013, there were 275,000 orders for the Pebble smartwatch, despite its humble origins as a Kickstarter project.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.